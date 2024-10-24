The Amendment H – SD Open Primaries group has a new ad up, tagging off of Saturday’s SDSU Game where that team from Vermillion is going to make an appearance:
8 thoughts on “Amendment H Ad tags off of SDSU vs. USD Game this weekend”
No one is prevented from voting in a primary election now. If you want to vote for a certain candidate, make sure you are registered in that party. After the election, you can change registration back to independent or either party. This ad is disingenuous.
Sounds like a barrier or undue hardship for me to exercise my right to vote. Would you be willing to apply the same hoops for all of our rights?
Well that’s kind of the theme in campaign ads, isn’t it? The other side of this saying “don’t California our South Dakota”, as if that’s the only other state to use this method, or suggesting that’s the reason for California’s problems is just as disingenuous. Sadly, it’s the way it works. Manipulate through fear, anger, and vague half truths. I’ll vote for it because the extremists that get supported in the primaries are going to ruin the state’s government. I’m confident this measure will lead to moderation.
I’m pretty sure if you vote for Amendment H, that means fentanyl will be delivered to every child in SD, by their teacher, right after their sex change operation, without parental notice. Hope you are all happy about that…..
It’s good to see this one circling the drain.
The issue might have some merits, but why put it in the constitution? If we find out we hate this in 8 years it’s not easy to change, South Dakotans should vote no for that very reason alone.
Because the legislature messes with IMs to suit *their* wishes and not the voters’. If something is horrible then it’s just as easy to remove something than it is to add it, right?
So, elections are only fair if Jackrabbit fans can vote on who the quarterback for USD is and vice versa? That’s what Amendment H is really trying to do here.
The ads are beyond disingenuous. They’re down right lying to get votes.
They started with a point for discussion, but now it’s just dumping out of state money on one big lie after another.
H no!