Amendment W Ballot Measure Year End report. $170.00 (.078%) from SD. $217,124 (99.922%) from outside SD.

In the last two weeks of the election, when Darrell Solberg’s ballot committee was paying to put Jennifer Lawrence on the air to promote Amendment W, less than one-tenth of one percent of the money to put J-Law on the air came from inside South Dakota.

In their year-end report filed this past week, Represent South Dakota disclosed that they raised $217,294.00, providing an itemized list of all donations. However, almost none of it came from inside the boundaries of the state:

Doesnt Representus SouthDak… by on Scribd

Out of $217,294 in money taken in by the organization, Only $170 dollars came from South Dakotans. Four donors, to be specific.

$10 each from Wendy Luedke of Lead and Kari Hall of Madison. $50 came in from Lawrence Novotny of Brookings, and $100 from Paul Hasse of Vermillion. The rest? Check the list out for yourself.

With only .078% of the money coming from inside the state, that leaves 99.922% of the cash coming from out of state to support Solberg’s demand that our state constitution be changed.

Thankfully, the “Represent South Dakota” group with the very misleading name got shellacked 55% to 45% when the votes were tallied. At least giving hope to the idea that South Dakotans listen to their neighbors, and not left-coast liberals who tell them how the way they live their life is wrong.

The campaign finance report does show Solberg is left sitting on a kitty of $14,893.80 of other people’s money.

He might need it for the thank-you notes he has to send to Hollywood. They do appreciate their high-dollar gift baskets.

Like this: Like Loading...