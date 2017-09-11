American Conservative Union notes 2017’s most conservative in South Dakota.

As one of the few independent organizations who review the votes cast by legislators, recently the American Conservative Union released a list of those in South Dakota legislators that it considers “the most conservative” in the state.

And to little surprise, Republican Legislators such as Jenna Netherton, Phil Jensen, and Larry Rhoden were noted as having among the most conservative voting records in South Dakota.

Interestingly, Senator Larry Rhoden who was given their highest award for his votes in the House, was ranked at casting conservative votes 90% of the time (95% lifetime), and was ranked higher than his 2014 US Senate opponent, Stace Nelson, who could only achieve an 82% (82% lifetime) ranking, despite Nelson’s attempted spin that “Rhoden was a 21-year liberal Democrat” in the contest.

Where did the Democrats fare in relation to Republicans?

In the Senate, the lowest ranking Republicans were still a world more conservative than their Democrat counterparts. In the House, there was a little more of a mixing, since Julie Bartling tends to be one of the more conservative Democrats in the legislature.

You can download or read the entire report at length here (in pdf format).

What do you think? Is it just confirming information you already know, or does it provide a boost to legislators that there is independent corroboration that they’re actually a conservative, contrary to what their political opponents may be claiming for their own election purposes?

