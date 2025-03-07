From my mailbox, the American Petroleum Institute released the following statement regarding Gov. Larry Rhoden signing HB 1052 into law yesterday.
“The American Petroleum Institute is disappointed by the signing of HB1052. This law could have negative implications for future infrastructure projects in which eminent domain has always been used as a last resort,” said Mike Karbo, Midwest Regional Director for API. “Infrastructure is the backbone of commerce with large investments already being made in low-carbon fuel technologies nationwide. Our industry is committed to advancing a lower carbon future while delivering safe, affordable, and reliable energy to meet increasing demand here in the US and worldwide.”
###
The American Petroleum Institute represents nearly 600 members that produce, process, and distribute the majority of the nation’s energy.
3 thoughts on “American Petroleum Institute issues statement expressing disappointment on Gov. Rhoden signing HB 1052 anti-pipeline measure”
Vote out the anti-development morons who want to turn S.D. into a haven for right wing loons.
C02 pipeline, part of the Green New Deal scam. Thank you supoorting SD statehouse reps and senators. And thank you Gov. Rhoden for signing the bill.
Kent are you following along? The petroleum institute (you know big oil?) is pointing out the problems this bill is going to have for everyone. Also they point the need for low carbon fuel technologies. I might think carbon capture sounds stupid too, but this state (and Rhoden) has now cut its nose off to spite its face. The consequences of this will be lasting and damaging to our state. It may be one of the most poorly structured bills I have ever seen pass.