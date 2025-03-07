American Petroleum Institute issues statement expressing disappointment on Gov. Rhoden signing HB 1052 anti-pipeline measure

From my mailbox, the American Petroleum Institute released the following statement regarding Gov. Larry Rhoden signing HB 1052 into law yesterday.

“The American Petroleum Institute is disappointed by the signing of HB1052. This law could have negative implications for future infrastructure projects in which eminent domain has always been used as a last resort,” said Mike Karbo, Midwest Regional Director for API. “Infrastructure is the backbone of commerce with large investments already being made in low-carbon fuel technologies nationwide. Our industry is committed to advancing a lower carbon future while delivering safe, affordable, and reliable energy to meet increasing demand here in the US and worldwide.”

The American Petroleum Institute represents nearly 600 members that produce, process, and distribute the majority of the nation’s energy.