Americans for Prosperity Director in AgWeek with opinion piece against tariffs and for free trade

Former State Representative, and current State Director of Americans for Prosperity South Dakota Don Haggar has an opinion piece in AgWeek how continuing wars over tariffs are hurting South Dakota’s farmers:

After it imposed tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports in September, the Trump administration said that the 10 percent duties would “protect the interests of working men and women, farmers, ranchers, businesses, and our country itself.”

Just the opposite has happened. Those are the exact people – many of whom live in our state – who are being hurt by those same tariffs and the tariffs that China has imposed in retaliation.

The good news is there is a path to greater prosperity if the administration will take it. If instead our leaders cling to self-destructive tariffs, they will make a bad situation worse.

and…

While the administration late last year postponed for three months a 25 percent tariff that was scheduled to kick in Jan. 1, its original 10 percent levy remains in effect. The new March 1 deadline is fast approaching. That presents an opportunity for the administration to reverse these troubling economic trends.

We share with the administration a concern about China’s efforts to steal intellectual property and policies that force technology transfers. But tariffs – which are a tax on American consumers and businesses – are not the way to get there.