Americans for Prosperity Gubernatorial Debate from this week Posted on May 5, 2018 by Pat Powers — 10 Comments ↓ In case you missed it, the Gubernatorial Debate that our friends at AFP ran this week is available to watch on facebook:
The fact that Jackley stated “balance the budget” over 15 times in an hour gives me serious doubts that he’s ever balanced a budget. Kristi could also be a bit more lively. I get that she’s personable and she’s better at having a one on one conversation, but she needs to show us the fire that put her in congress. Jackley’s lawyering around the stage on the other hand was a bit too much. I’d like him to just chill out, drop the lawyer/politician public speaking and just talk to the audience like he would talk to an old friend. I feel like Kristi is talking to me, I feel like Jackley is talking at me.
Reminds me of a few months ago when Marty was on stage with Kristi and Sutton. He kept getting up and stalking the stage.
It’s just weird.
I’m looking forward to the general election when this out of state group will host an all candidate forum.
Isn’t it AFP South Dakota? How is that “out of state”?
The HQ is in Virginia and set up offices in the states. It is another Koch brothers funded organization. Should really rename it Oligarchs for Prosperity OFP.
I’d rather see a more South Dakota originated and focused organization.
Mr. Jackley seems to be stalking about the stage, talking at me.
1) Attorneys stand on their feet when they make their case before the judge and jury.
2) Members of Congress sit on their butts and condescend to the audience in committee hearings.
3) Marty’s a trial attorney; he stands and addresses.
4) Kristi is a member of Congress; she sits and condescends.
Marty may have been standing when he got to the Supreme Court but Sotomayor and Breyer knocked him on his butt!
Two arrogant, anti-Constitution twits in black robes.
Those arrogant, anti-Constitution twits tied Marty in knots so badly that he needed Ginsburg to lead him to the right answer