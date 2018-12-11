Americans for Prosperity holding pre-legislative meetings around the State this week

AFP-SD to Host 2019 Legislative Agenda Kick-Off Events

Americans for Prosperity-South Dakota (AFP-SD) will host three events across the state to kick-off its 2019 Legislative Agenda. The events will be hosted in Pierre, Rapid City, and Sioux Falls, (The Rapid City Event was held as a Luncheon today, with remaining events in Pierre, and Sioux Falls tomorrow and Thursday)

Specific legislative agenda items for 2019 will be presented at the events.

PIERRE:

WHAT: AFP-SD’s 2019 Legislative Preview Luncheon

WHEN: Wednesday, December 12th, 11:30AM – 1:00PM

WHERE: RedRossa Italian Grille

808 W. Sioux Ave., #200, Pierre, SD 57501

SIOUX FALLS:

WHAT: AFP-SD’s 2019 Legislative Preview Dinner

WHEN: Thursday, December 13th, 6:00PM – 7:30PM

WHERE: Holiday Inn City Centre

100 W. 8th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

You must RSVP for the events, and you can contact AFP to find out more!

