Americans for Prosperity to Host Celebrating the American Dream Event  

SIOUX FALLS, SD—Americans for Prosperity-South Dakota (AFP-SD) will host an immigration focused discussion entitled “Celebrating the American Dream: Stories of Immigration and Success.” The event will feature personal stories of those who have joined our communities in pursuit of the American Dream and highlight the challenges they faced in order to do so.

Event: Celebrating the American Dream: Stories of Immigration and Success

Participants:
William Daldoum – A refugee from Sudan, and pastor at New Jerusalem International Church
Alex Ramirez – An Immigrant from Mexico and owner of US Media Marketing
Barry Zacharias – An immigrant from India

Date: Thursday, November 21st, 2019  
Time: 5:30PM – 7:30PM
Location: Hilton Garden Inn Downtown
201 E 8th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103

