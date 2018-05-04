America’s Growing Economy: Adds 164,000 Jobs in April and Unemployment at 3.9 Percent
“Today’s jobs report is more evidence that our economy is growing again.”
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today issued the following statement regarding the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ announcement that the economy added 164,000 jobs in April and unemployment fell to its lowest rate since 2000:
“Today’s jobs report is more evidence that our economy is growing again,” said Thune. “In April, unemployment fell to an 18-year low, and wages are up steadily over the past year. A few months ago, Congress passed historic tax reform, and since then nearly 800,000 jobs have been created, and more than 500 companies have announced pay raises, bonuses, 401(k) match increases, and cuts to utility rates as a result. Employers across the country are experiencing the economic environment they need to grow their businesses and provide more jobs and higher wages. This is good news for hardworking Americans.”
Nice to have a President who cares about the economy with a business background.
Do you guys think the economy will crash before or after the 2020 election year?
After. There will be a time when this country elects another socialist-leaning leadership and will again fetter the country with extra regulations and choke people and corporations with much higher taxes. When this happens, the economy will crash.
So were you for or against the auto bailout? Remember GM? Chrysler? All the suppliers and it would of been a domino effect after that. Wall Street too big to fail? Obama inherited a mess.
VSG,
I detect wishful thinking in your question. Why are you not happy unemployment is down and black employment is hitting records? Do you think net-net the poor would be better off with Obama’s economy?
Troy,
It’s not “wishful,” rather a respect for history. Coolidge, Reagan, and Bush43 all gave us tax cuts, deregulation, and an eventual major stock market crash. Oh, and Trump has so far given us two of the three. You know what Mark Twain said, something about how “history doesn’t repeat itself, but it sure does rhyme.” Or, who was it, who said that history doesn’t repeat itself, but people do?….
As far as your Obama question, well, my answer is “Yes.” because there would still be continual growth, even if it wasn’t at the current warp speed, and without a major crash down the road like the Trumpster is cooking up right now….
Don’t forget, even Trump thought the Obama stock market was too hot and a bubble, so why not now, definitely?
VSG,
Interesting comment. I know there are conservative economists concerned about pace to Full Employment and how achieved (fiscal and monetary). But not Keynes, Galbraith, or liberals like Kennedy or Humphrey, or McGvern. Can you cite a non supply slider who links both speed and reaching full employment with a recession, its magnitude and depth. Just one would be fine. Or is this your way of expressing Trump Detangement Sndrome?
Full employment is an other issue in and of itself, that is hopefully found or achieved within a robust economy. What I am concerned about is the historic obviousness that links deregulation of our economy to stock market crashes… In fact, a given full employment in time and place can be, or is, the by-product of a robust and deregulated economy at times, but it also falls victim to that same deregulation as the Dereg ushers in a stock market bubble…
Nice dodge. And being JOish by sticking to nonsense.
It wasn’t a dodge. Rather, I saw how you wanted to turn a debate about economic history into a tangent discussion about full employment… I wasn’t born yesterday…. 😉 “JOish?” Can that be found in Webster or used in Scrabble?
VSG: There isn’t an economist of liberal macroeconomic cred who will link the speed or manner of moving to full employment (which is a liberal definition of recovery) to the depth of a recession. Thus, your dodge to not support your nonsense. You are just criticizing Trump for something you would praise Obama.