An example of State Rep. Tina Mulally’s work as political organization treasurer

Regarding the SDGOP’s new Treasurer, State Rep. Tina Mulally, I had forgotten the specifics on the grumbling over Tina’s prior stint as a political organization treasurer for the South Dakota Federation of Republican Woman. That is, until I had a conversation with a politico today who reminded me.

I bring you a couple of examples from the SDFRW’s political campaign finance filings during Tina’s time as their Treasurer that she signed her name to and turned into the Secretary of State:

First, the Pre-General report from 2018..

And the Pre-General report from 2020:

So, according to Tina the Treasurer, this group received NO contributions requiring itemization over the course of 2 -3 years, despite the 2016 pre-general report before her having around $2900 in itemized contributions, and the 2022 pre-general after her showing over $9,000 in itemized contributions.

I mean.. it could happen, I guess. Some might find it highly unlikely, but it could happen.

Either way, I’m thinking that that in the coming 2 years, people are going to pay a lot closer attention to what Tina the Treasurer files for campaign finance at the state and federal level than she’s used to having in the past.