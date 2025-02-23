Regarding the SDGOP’s new Treasurer, State Rep. Tina Mulally, I had forgotten the specifics on the grumbling over Tina’s prior stint as a political organization treasurer for the South Dakota Federation of Republican Woman. That is, until I had a conversation with a politico today who reminded me.
I bring you a couple of examples from the SDFRW’s political campaign finance filings during Tina’s time as their Treasurer that she signed her name to and turned into the Secretary of State:
First, the Pre-General report from 2018..
And the Pre-General report from 2020:
So, according to Tina the Treasurer, this group received NO contributions requiring itemization over the course of 2 -3 years, despite the 2016 pre-general report before her having around $2900 in itemized contributions, and the 2022 pre-general after her showing over $9,000 in itemized contributions.
I mean.. it could happen, I guess. Some might find it highly unlikely, but it could happen.
Either way, I’m thinking that that in the coming 2 years, people are going to pay a lot closer attention to what Tina the Treasurer files for campaign finance at the state and federal level than she’s used to having in the past.
One thought on “An example of State Rep. Tina Mulally’s work as political organization treasurer”
Laughingstock. SDGOP, you’re next. What qualifications did she list, and no one bothered to look into any of them? Okay.
Well, let’s be real. It’s not like Monae will do anything anyway. She’s incompetent—and even if she weren’t, she’s their christening far-right plant, so she can’t go against them, even though they’ve forsaken her.
And it’s not like Marty will prosecute anything. He wants to be Governor too badly, and he’s been pandering to the far right for months, trying to win their support for the governor—you have to keep them happy.
It’s a free-for-all. Anyone with an R behind their name is the bigger fool for it!