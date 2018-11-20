And in next week’s meeting, they’re going to nominate Cabinet members

From facebook, comes a little arrogance, and a lot of presumption.
So, apparently this happened last night.
In fact, they even went on television as part of the process:
Here’s what the County Republican Party Chairwoman is looking for in the next state representative.
“Someone who is a good conservative Republican and someone who has our values and everyone in Lawrence County feels that way so I’m sure we’ll find a quality person. We’ve been kind of in a turmoil because it is something new, it isn’t something we had a lot of time to think about,” Margaret Sager, the Chairman for the Lawrence County Republicans said.
They haven’t had a “lot of time to think?” Obviously.
The problems with the Lawrence County GOP making that selection? For starters, I’m hearing there are already hard feelings from those not picked, and there are already people questioning the legitimacy of the meeting.
I had people dropping me a notes last night concerned that the county sent out an e-mail last Friday calling a county central committee meeting without five business days’ notice. The point was questioning whether a selection can really be a selection if the meeting possibly was not done according to their bylaws? I’m told one person described it akin to watching an election in Venezuela.
And there’s the other part, which is really the only thing that matters. As noted in Article III, § 10 of the South Dakota Constitution.
§ 10. Filling legislative vacancies. The Governor shall make appointments to fill such vacancies as may occur in either house of the Legislature.
Maybe something the Lawrence County group should have read up front. It’s not their choice to make. Whatsoever.
If after taking office, the Governor wants to appoint a Republican to the office, she can. If after taking office, Kristi wants to appoint an independent, she can. I won’t go so far as to say if she wanted to appoint a duck, she could. But she has a stronger argument for her ability to appoint the duck, than the Lawrence County GOP has in their declaration of last night.
Under what presumption did they believe it was advisable to have a public folderol complete with media and facebook announcements to tell the Governor who the pick will be? Are they also going to meet and offer their choice for Cabinet members?
If… and only if the Governor-elect asked for their opinion, at that time it might have been appropriate for them to meet and discuss, and provide a list of people that might be considered.
But the way they seem to have gone about it? Not so much.
It’s going to be embarrassing for everybody if Noem chooses somebody else, which is apparently the whole point of this publicity stunt.
We should change the Constitution. Legislators supporting the Governor’s agenda instead of the will of the people does not follow the philosophy of a representative republican form of government. Specifically, it violates the idea of separation of powers.
Hey, Steve: remind us what you’re doing to affect change in South Dakota other than grousing about stuff here at DWC.
And what exactly are you doing? I think Steve has made a reasonable suggestion. The people of Lawrence County can easily call our governor and give their input. There’s also an opportunity to change the Constitution, it has happened in the past.
Anybody interested in filling the position may contact Noem directly and offer his or her services. Nobody needs the imprimatur of the county Republicans, Democrats, independents, libertarians, etc
Well you are right, we could change the state Constitution to allow this method of replacing members of the legislature, but we haven’t. And since we haven’t, what they tried to accomplish with their nonsense is unconstitutional.
And let’s not forget that one of the ring leaders of last night’s circus is married to a former candidate for AG.
Too bad none of the Lawrence County Republicans know any good lawyers.
They should have consulted Jason Ravnsborg before they did this.
So we can add a violation to free speech in addition to the violation on the separation of powers. Anything to keep conservative in check.
Dayle Hammock is an excellent choice. He has years of experience in laws for enemy and is an ardent supporter of the 2nd amendment. Hopefully Kristi realizes his value and makes the appointment.
He might be the greatest pick the world has ever seen but the state constitution provides the procedure for filling a vacancy, and this isn’t it. This was an effort to force the governor’s hand in the matter, by publicly announcing their selection as if the meeting had any legitimacy at all, so that they can trash any other appointment as a trespass upon the “will of the people.”
I agree. By their action, they probably decreased the odds Dayle will be appointed.
Agree with Troy. This puts the new governor in a tough spot. “Good” Republicans should have known better.
I hate autocorrect. Dayle has years of experience in law enforcement.
This is OUTRAGEOUS!
What a slap in the face to Governor-elect Noem!
I commend the Lawrence County Republicans on their recommendation. Strong local parties should be encouraged.
they make a public ass of themselves upstaging the incoming governor and that should be commended?
They didn’t make a public ass out of themselves – they just did something stupid and self-serving. And alienated the incoming governor.
One thing which can be done easily to prevent this from happening again is to change the Republican party bylaws to require that all districts, not just the multi-county ones, have their candidate replacement meetings called by the state party chairman.
If they had been courteous enough to notify the state chairman before they went rogue on this, he might have been able to stop them before they made fools of themselves. Or maybe not. But at least he would have known about it ahead of time.
“This business will get out of control. It will get out of control and we’ll be lucky to live through it.” – Admiral Josh Painter, Patriot Games
First, the law before Chuck died was the appointment was to be filled by the Governor. People in the Legislative District knew Chuck had died. Thus, the easiest presumption is the will of the people is to defer the decision to the Governor. Finally, the Governor is free to listen to whoever she wants (including the local party) for advice and counsel before SHE makes her decision.
Second, it is my advice that the local party “adjust” their public communications as an endorsement/recommendation. As a corollary to this, the State Party should inform all local parties this is not their legal prerogative and they likely do harm to their choice if they choose to act precipitously as this party organization did.
Third, if the local party fails to adjust their communications in accord with the law and presumed will of the people, I would recommend to the Governor she inform the local party that Dayle will not be considered. It is bad precedent for the Governor to be perceived as delegating her legal obligation to a local party organization.