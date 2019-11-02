And what did your Lt. Governor do this week?

Posted on by 5 Comments ↓

Lt Governor Larry Rhoden was on Trick or Treat duty at the Governor’s Residence this week while Governor Kristi Noem was watching her son’s football game:

5 Replies to “And what did your Lt. Governor do this week?”

  3. Lana Greenfield

    Lt. Governor Rhoden also attended the Pheasantennial in Redfield this week. It was a huge event…350-400 people. Many out of state hunters were recognized as being in attendance. What a super event to celebrate 100 years of pheasants in Spink County.

    Reply
  4. Charlie Hoffman

    Obviously by the number of hugs given to the Lt. Gov and 2nd Lady by the Trick or Treaters and pictures taken with mother’s and fathers the kids and their parents loved the experience!!! Kids will remember this forever. Good stuff all around!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.