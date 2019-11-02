And what did your Lt. Governor do this week? Posted on November 2, 2019 by Pat Powers — 5 Comments ↓ Lt Governor Larry Rhoden was on Trick or Treat duty at the Governor’s Residence this week while Governor Kristi Noem was watching her son’s football game: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
It’s good to see he is capable of something
Why did Rhodens both wear the same costume?
Ahh-because Mr and Mrs Incredable wear the same costume.
Lt. Governor Rhoden also attended the Pheasantennial in Redfield this week. It was a huge event…350-400 people. Many out of state hunters were recognized as being in attendance. What a super event to celebrate 100 years of pheasants in Spink County.
Obviously by the number of hugs given to the Lt. Gov and 2nd Lady by the Trick or Treaters and pictures taken with mother’s and fathers the kids and their parents loved the experience!!! Kids will remember this forever. Good stuff all around!