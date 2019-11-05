Announcement from Attorney General on Charles Rhines Posted on November 4, 2019 by Pat Powers — 4 Comments ↓ Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
Before i get to the question, i think it is fair to disclose that I am a lifelong Republican and a pro-life Catholic, who also happens to work in law enforcement. I have seen bad people…I know there are bad people. I have been through the Jamison Annex. I have been to the holding cells that Rhines took his last meal within. I have walked the hallway, passed through the doors, and viewed the window from the same angle and position as tonight’s former inmate. Yet I ask, how do we do it? How do we justify it? How do we reconcile praying for life, standing with the Bishop in saying a rosary for the unborn, and then sanction death? Rhines was evil….i get that, but why not life instead?
100%.
Not to mention the fact that our justice system, while very, very reliable, is not perfect. Innocent people *have* been put to death through capital punishment. I don’t want that blood on my hands.
Well Mr. 100% thankfully you’re not in charge of our state because He will never kill anybody again unlike others who have been given life sentences let’s talk about Burgett and how they killed a guard and then they got the death penalty
I reconcile it real easy and innocent unborn and then baby has done nothing evil in the world Charles I’m a piece of shit rains committed the ultimate act of evil by killing another human being and innocent 22-year-old with their whole life ahead of them
I am pro life and I am pro death penalty