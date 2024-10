I had my nose buried in work tonight, and had forgotten I needed to monitor this eBay auction.. but luckily no one else wanted to get in on this sale. And I managed to acquire another State Capital fight ribbon that I didn’t have. This time from either the the 1889 or 1890 battle when Watertown was in the fight:

It has been trimmed up and has a little wear, but as I’ve said before these ribbons are not an everyday thing to stumble across. So any time I can find one is a happy occasion.