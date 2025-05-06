Another example why quality candidates count. Zitterich enters city council race.

Well, there’s a first. Mike Zitterich actually managed to turn in a petition to run for office, unlike his previous attempts:

In a statement sent to the Argus Leader, Zitterich said that he wants to “infuse into my platform the America-First concept, by establishing a Sioux Falls First Agenda, of promoting strong ethical, and christian principles back in government,” adding that he’s interested in creating a “Government Financial Transparency” office to examine city spending. And… His press release points to a website with several articles authored by Zitterich, including one in which he claimed that “Great Britain has remained in full control of the United States” despite the outcome of the American Revolution.

Read that in the Argus Leader.

God save the king? Oookay..

At least that’s not as bad as the last time Mike Zitterich was on our radar, as he explained why it’s ok for 16 year old girls to be married off to 45 year old men:

“By the time your children reach their teenage years, ages 13-19 becoming young adults, they begin to earn our respect, earning the the right to become employed (age 13), to drive on public roads (age 14), and beginning to form their own adult like relationships. Mind you, all by pertaining by the rules and guidelines as laid down by the rules of the home, their parents, so by age 16, they may get married to any adult older than 16” …. the b.s media clam that anyone having sex with a teenager is a pedo, when in fact, it simply violates the consent laws, where the parents must be involved in those types of relationships.”

Read that here (with a copy of his original Facebook post)

And folks, that is why candidate quality matters . Because this is what you get when it doesn’t.

Unless you like people in office who think Great Britain is still in control, and old men should be able to marry little girls. (With the parent’s involvement, as per Zitterich.)