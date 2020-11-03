Another GOTV message – from Taylor Rehfeldt in D14 November 3, 2020 @SoDakCampaigns Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
2 thoughts on “Another GOTV message – from Taylor Rehfeldt in D14”
All D14 voters — please check & make sure you receive the correct ballot!
Taylor has done an INCREDIBLE job!! She’s worked incredibly hard, on every aspect of her campaign, all the way through. If only all candidates were so diligent!! Best of luck to (hopefully!) future Representative Rehfeldt!