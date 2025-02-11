Another secret GOP confederate group zoom forum tonight at 7:30, where you’re not invited to participate (don’t go to the attached zoom link)

The GOP Confederate group is having another secret SDGOP Chair forum tonight where they are purposefully excluding any state elected officials, legislators, county elected officials, etcetera, because.. well… because.

The forum will feature the currently announced candidates Ezra Hayes from Amendment H, Jim Eschenbaum who was Hand County GOP Chair for a couple of months, and “honest” Lee Qualm who lost his last two races, when he wasn’t busy being sued by family members.

Was that my outside voice? Sorry.

While they don’t mention it in their super-secret e-mail, Ezra Hays has left it to the Central Committee for whomever his VC will be. Eschenbaum supposedly has Janet Jensen as his running mate, and Qualm’s is Marli Wiese.

If you had any curiosity, I would tell you they don’t want you to know about how to log into to their secret zoom meeting with the following codes..

Time: Feb 11, 2025 07:30 PM Central Time (US and Canada)

If you’re the nosy type, I’d log in with just your phone. Tougher to tell if you’re not a part of the secret club. I would also venture there’s going to be some worthy soundbites, given the last one of these.

As the Republican Party continues to fall behind Democrats in fundraising and basic donor interest, and the confederate county GOP groups who are putting this meeting on have completely stopped contributing to the state GOP as bylaws require, they do offer in this secret e-mail they want to quiz the candidates about important items such as “Your leadership philosophy” and “The first three significant items/issues (not administrative) on which you will focus.”

However, at the bottom of the e-mail in a second list of possible questions, they do allude to the elephant in the room, as item #9 on a list of 10 more suggested questions asks “What are your fund-raising plans? How will the Party budget be spent? Who decides how the money will be spent?” As in we didn’t contribute anything during the past two years, but we want to know how you’re going to raise money, and are we going to get to tell you how to spend the money we didn’t help you raise?

Oh my. It’s going to be a long two years.