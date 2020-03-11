Anti-Porn activist Chris Sevier up at the Capitol today.

I was just tipped off that anti-porn activist Chris Sevier is at the South Dakota Capitol today. (Wearing dress blues.)

Apparently, he’s been traveling the country on his crusade, and is back in our state with his legislation. If you’re not familiar with it, there was a story in the Kansas City Star last February:

Sevier has made national headlines for his bizarre opposition to pornography and LGBTQ marriage. Since being deemed mentally unfit to practice law in 2011, he has tried to marry his laptop in multiple states and sued Apple Inc. for a porn addiction that he said ruined his marriage. But most recently, Sevier has been pushing his anti-porn, anti-gay legislation in states from Virginia to Hawaii. Last week, Sevier was found to be behind six bills in the Kansas House.

And last year, he brought that same bill to our state as he lobbied on an anti-porn measure last year in Pierre:

South Dakota’s bill, like its counterparts being introduced in state legislatures across the country, was created and championed by an anti-porn advocate. Chris Sevier, a Tennessee native, was in Pierre during the hearing to speak in favor of the South Dakota bill. He compared telecom companies to Columbian drug dealers, and then compared the regulations proposed in the bill to the same restrictions on non-Internet porn vendors.

Yeah.. I have to say I would question any law being championed by someone who tried to marry their laptop.

(Update… so I’m being told security may have just walked him out… )