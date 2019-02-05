Anti-Tobacco Tax group files Year End Report – $10k Raised. $1.66M Spent.

The South Dakotans Against Higher Taxes group opposing Initiated Measure 25, the ballot measure to raise tobacco taxes to fund tech school tuition reduction has filed their final report for 2018. And while not reporting much raised, they didn’t need to, having over 1.6 Million dollars on hand:

South Dakotans Against High… by on Scribd

Spending $1,676,530.24, their efforts were tough to compete with, as evidenced by the results of the election. The group did raise $10,000 in this period from a coalition of business owners opposed to the tax, as well as recorded in-kind donations from Altria, and the South Dakota Chapter of Americans for Prosperity.

Like this: Like Loading...