I had noticed this during the debate on House Bill 1239, the Librarian Lock-Up Bill, but in the debate over people objecting to books that they wanted declared as obscene, there was once again a reference to violence against librarians for checking out books.
First off, when this bill was first discussed on the House side in Committee debate, White History Month’s Rep. Travis Ismay:
Rep. Travis Ismay, R-Newell, suggested an arrest might be insufficient punishment.
“If a librarian rented this out to my son or daughter, you’d be lucky if you got hauled out of there in handcuffs,” Ismay said.
Those aren’t the words of a stable person.
And yesterday, we had the utterly awful (and now Senator) Taffy Howard actually call for librarians to be killed by hanging:
If somebody had knowingly given that to my children when they were little, I’d want them strung up from the nearest tree.
– Taffy Howard
They are calling for violence against Librarians because they don’t like words? (Literally.) Who does that?
Most of us would say “Ugh, where did you get that trash,” or “that’s not appropriate,” and send it back, with a note or a call to the person in charge not to allow my kid to check that sort of thing out.
But, you have idiots like Ismay or Laffy-Taffy elected to office, representing a segment of our population, calling for violence, or in Taffy’s case, death to librarians?
If someone had suggested those acts against either of these two boobs, they might be getting a call from the Division of Criminal Investigation. But when they call for violence against Librarians as part of committee discussion or debate? Nothing.
And we wonder why politics have gotten so toxic.
3 thoughts on “Anyone notice that the most deranged legislators called for violence against librarians?”
Throughout my life, I have never wanted to target librarians in anger; they always seemed like calm people willing to help and point me in the direction of an answer I was looking for. I think the hate is directed at knowledge; it isn’t that much different than the church condemning Galileo Galilei, or the Mongols attacking the house of wisdom and destroying all the books. It gets tough to control people when they can find answers that contradict your rhetoric.
Senator Jamie Smith who’s wife is a librarian described it perfectly on the senate floor. There are a number of safeguards already available. This was all imported bringing national politics to South Dakota.
Who should be the house and prime sponsors for the 2026 HB 1001
“We Seek Solutions To Problems That Do Not Exist.” to be inscribed in the stone block above the main entrance of our state Capitol?
There are so many SD legislators in the running for this. Either their legislative career is about this or pretty darn close.
Senator Wheeler did a great job again!
House and Senate prime sponsors*