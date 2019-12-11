Anyone want to be Minnehaha Co. States Atty? County Commission taking applications.

Any interested attorneys? Unfortunately, I suspect the fairly generous leave policy is going to change for any new applicants. – editor PP

Minnehaha County Board of Commissioners Jean Bender, Chairman Dean Karsky, Vice Chairman Jeff Barth, Commissioner, Gerald Beninga, Commissioner Cindy Heiberger, Commissioner

Minnehaha County Board of Commissioners Accepting Applications for State’s Attorney

December 11, 2019

The Minnehaha County Board of Commissioners is currently accepting applications for State’s Attorney. Candidates must be duly licensed to practice as an attorney or counselor at law by the Supreme Court of South Dakota and a resident of Minnehaha County. The State’s Attorney’s Office is comprised of approximately 60 staff members responsible for the prosecution of adult and juvenile crimes as well as the civil representation of Minnehaha County. The Office has a budget of over $5 million.

The selected candidate will complete the current State’s Attorney term. The position is up for election in 2020 with the new term beginning early 2021.

Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest and resume by 5 p.m. on December 27th to: Minnehaha County Board of Commissioners

Commission Office 415 N. Dakota Avenue Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Questions regarding the process should be directed to Carol Muller, Commission Administrative Officer, at 605-367-4206.

