@AOC and her Green New Deal: one massive job killer. Posted on February 11, 2019 by Pat Powers — 2 Comments ↓
and a massive killer of our entire way of life, and massively wasteful and expensive !
I’m starting to see the over exposure of AOC. She’s a phony and a hypocrite.
Has she foregone her generous pension?
Health Plan?
Housing expense?
What about her way above average pay?
If she’s a socialist then put up or shut up.
She’s the new poster child for the Democrats and I love it.