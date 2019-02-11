2 Replies to “@AOC and her Green New Deal: one massive job killer.”

  2. ymous

    I’m starting to see the over exposure of AOC. She’s a phony and a hypocrite.
    Has she foregone her generous pension?
    Health Plan?
    Housing expense?
    What about her way above average pay?
    If she’s a socialist then put up or shut up.

    She’s the new poster child for the Democrats and I love it.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.