Are SD Dems in danger of being cut off from their national Dem party welfare?

Interestingly, National Democrats just cut off a state party organization for receiving funding because of poor performance. No, not South Dakota:

The chairman of the Democratic National Committee Monday said the DNC has been withholding some payments from the Alabama Democratic Party due to a failure to develop a strategic plan or invest in state party infrastructure,” the Montgomery Advertiser reports.

Read that here.

“Withholding some payments from the Alabama Democratic Party due to a failure to develop a strategic plan or invest in state party infrastructure.” Hmm… that sounds like some local Democrats we all know.

Despite receiving 10k monthly from the National Democrats, South Dakota Dems are in such bad shape they had to close their offices. If that isn’t “failure to invest in state party infrastructure,” I’m not sure what is.

After Alabama getting cut off, are SD Dems in danger of being cut off from national Dem cash after being on the dole for several years? I can’t say.

But if I were them, in light of this news I’d be a little nervous.