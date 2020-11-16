Are South Dakota Democrats actually trolling over someone winning an election? Any election?

Are SD Dems actually trolling on Twitter over the presidential election?

Someone should remind them they lost South Dakota 62-36% in that race.

Not to mention that as of Saturday, there are now 50% more Republicans in House Leadership alone (9), than Dems have in the entire House of Representatives (6).

I hear a rumor that Democrats numbers are so sparse that county extension & GFP agents are going to stop paying the per-tail bounty on them, and they’re going to be declared a threatened species. But that’s just a rumor.