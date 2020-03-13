Argus Leader drops story related to 2006 accusation against former Democrat State Sen. Dan Sutton

The Argus Leader has filed a story re-opening an accusation that many had long thought over regarding 2006 claims against former Democrat State Senator Dan Sutton of Flandreau who was censured for actions that took place in his hotel room with a legislative page:

Nate LaLonde said he is revealing a secret that he has kept about Dan Sutton for two decades because he believes Sutton shouldn’t be running for higher office. LaLonde said he was stunned when he learned that Sutton, who is currently on the Flandreau City Council, was running for mayor.

“I can’t let him get to a public office where he has power to hurt others,” LaLonde said.

and…

LaLonde’s story includes details that were brought up during the earlier investigation, including that Sutton allowed high school-aged young men to hang out at his home, even giving some of them keys. They had access to alcohol and a candy drawer that Sutton kept stocked. They also had access to a computer and were allowed in the home even when Sutton wasn’t there.

and…

LaLonde says he wasn’t ready to deal with the trauma then. He had been a jock in high school. An athlete who had gone on to serve in the military. It was too embarrassing to admit that he had been molested.