Argus Leader has story on how opponents to SB12 benefitted from PAC expenditures

The Argus Leader has a story today on how opposition to Senator Rohl’s Senate Bill 12 to close the loopholes on campaign finance seems to be related to how much legislators were entangled with the Dakota First Action PAC, the entity which was noted as having abused the system:

“I really didn’t hear why the bill was bad. I just heard that they felt it was punitive or punishing, and there’s nothing in this bill that’s punitive or punishing to anyone that’s done this in the past,” Rohl said.

and..

After the vote, however, Schaefbauer said she “just want(ed) the bill to die.” She later asserted the bill was “targeting” Dakota First Action.

Schaefbauer donated to Dakota First Action prior to the November election. According to the PAC’s pre-general campaign finance report, the Aberdeen politician gave $750 to the PAC as an individual contribution. Schaefbauer also sent a maximum donation of $4,000 through her candidate committee.

and..

Dakota First Action also offered mail and text-based campaign communication services worth several thousand dollars each for a number of the “no” voters, including Sens. Carley; Joy Hohn, R-Hartford; Kevin Jensen, R-Canton; Assistant Majority Leader Carl Perry of Aberdeen; and Tom Pischke, R-Dell Rapids.