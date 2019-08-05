Argus Leader parent company being gobbled up by Aberdeen News and Watertown Public Opinion parent.

From Sioux Falls Business News:

HEADLINE: Reports: Newspaper giants to announce massive merger GateHouse Media, which owns 156 daily papers including the American News in Aberdeen and the Watertown Public Opinion, is planning to acquire Gannett, which owns USA Today and more than 100 other newspapers including the Argus Leader in Sioux Falls.

I’m guessing the next headline related to the topic will be “GateHouse Media announces massive layoffs.”

