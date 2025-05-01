Argus Leader: Rep. Christopher Reder resigned after residency question arose

it sounds like the questions over Christopher Reder’s residency continued to linger, and may have hastened his departure from the South Dakota Legislature. As Argus political reporter Dominik Dausch came to find, the more a person dug, the questions didn’t just continue to linger, but they continued to grow:

But questions around Reder’s fitness to serve as a state representative swirled once more when Pat Powers, a Republican blogger, scrutinized the Warner lawmaker’s status as a resident of South Dakota in April

The Argus Leader reached out to Reder April 9 with questions regarding his residency status in South Dakota and Minnesota, and the following questions were asked: “Could you clarify your residency situation in South Dakota?”; and, “Do you currently spend more time living in South Dakota or Minnesota since the sale of the Warner ranch?”

…a person who gains residence in another state loses their South Dakota residence, and a person who moves from South Dakota to another state or territory “with the intention of making it the person’s permanent home” also loses their original residence.

The Argus Leader sent a follow-up email asking if the then-legislator could clarify if he is a resident of Minnesota. Reder did not respond to either inquiry.