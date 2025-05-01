it sounds like the questions over Christopher Reder’s residency continued to linger, and may have hastened his departure from the South Dakota Legislature. As Argus political reporter Dominik Dausch came to find, the more a person dug, the questions didn’t just continue to linger, but they continued to grow:
But questions around Reder’s fitness to serve as a state representative swirled once more when Pat Powers, a Republican blogger, scrutinized the Warner lawmaker’s status as a resident of South Dakota in April
And..
The Argus Leader reached out to Reder April 9 with questions regarding his residency status in South Dakota and Minnesota, and the following questions were asked: “Could you clarify your residency situation in South Dakota?”; and, “Do you currently spend more time living in South Dakota or Minnesota since the sale of the Warner ranch?”
And..
…a person who gains residence in another state loses their South Dakota residence, and a person who moves from South Dakota to another state or territory “with the intention of making it the person’s permanent home” also loses their original residence.
And..
The Argus Leader sent a follow-up email asking if the then-legislator could clarify if he is a resident of Minnesota. Reder did not respond to either inquiry.
And shortly thereafter, the resignation came about. (It probably didn’t help with moving a branch of his organization into a rural District 3 location recently.)
7 thoughts on “Argus Leader: Rep. Christopher Reder resigned after residency question arose”
It’s those politicos that surround Reder too. Rules and laws apply to others but not themselves so they can push their very narrow minded extreme agenda. They know if they can get away with it they will. Ethics? Integrity? Truth? Constantly touting their religious faith? Their actions show otherwise. They do not serve the districts they were elected to serve. They serve themselves!
When Reder was called out what did he do? Deflect and deflect.
There are plenty of other worthy Vets organizations to donate to and they are going to need it with the Sh**Show in Washington.
This couldn’t have been a secret. Would love to hear House leadership address this.
Could this trigger a Speaker’s election in July?
We are now up to 3 new legislators in the GOP caucus since leadership elections in late 2024. Kolbeck, Czmowski, and then Reder’s replacement. Those votes could change leadership. Not a great start to Hansen’s Governor bid if he can’t even keep speaker role.
Reder would be the only seat potentially changing teams.
You sure about that????
Don’t forget about Wheeler’s seat. It hasn’t been filled yet, but it will.