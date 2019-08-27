Argus reporter won’t write story about Democrats financial problems without attacking Republicans.

So the Argus Leader’s political reporter decided to take a poke today..
That’s illustrative of a problem with Kaczke’s reporting. If you read her stories it’s as if there’s an inherent bias she seemingly has to insert, which I would refer to as “Republican bad/Orange Man bad bias.” Whenever she writes about something, such as the recent FEC audit of Democrats, she seemed to go out of her way to attack Republicans. As opposed to relating ‘what happened,’ it becomes ‘what Democrats did is as bad as what Republicans did, and I’m going to make the case why.’
And just so you know, she’s doesn’t like it when you point it out:
So, pointing out that Democrats are still doing the same thing that got them in trouble with the FEC is “a temper tantrum?”
I guess it’s easy for the Argus’ political reporter to ignore a story when it doesn’t jibe with her preconceived ‘Republicans bad’ narrative.
thanks to the industrial application of alinsky’s rules for radicals, up-and-coming media types have two modes of operation: attack republicans angrily, and live in quaking fear that you are not attacking republicans angrily enough.
interesting that you single out a practice of equivocation, i.e. making republicans as bad or worse as the accused democrats. that’s clintonism through and through, so thanks arkansas.
Kacske should go back to liberal Minneapolis or join the Fake News crew at MSNBC.
Good grief. Talk about the pot calling the kettle black.
shocker the argus being LIBERAL…the heck you say
Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain!
This is nothing compared to what you’ll find on some of the SF public school teachers’ twitter/social media pages. Do you think “their truths” leak into the classroom? It’s similar to how an activist’s truths get published in the local newspaper.
I have ZERO time for the failing Argus LIAR. Wouldn’t even use it as the TOILET PAPER it is. SAD!
Just curious, did they report on the alleged errors by the GOP earlier in the year?
Secondly, her response is completely bias and as we all know, why the Argus is declining and has been for years in validity. You’d think at some point, they’d figure out they’re in a red state but I guess they have a will to change minds if they can.
This was nationwide news but apparently not ‘news’ for the locals in the very state in which it occurred… Hmmmm.
That very young woman has little experience and is another of the comers-and-goers that stop briefly in the Sioux Falls paper’s office before the next rearranging of the deck chairs on the sinking ship. Pay her no attention, Mr. PP.
I used to say the Argus has been reduced to a rummage sale forum, sports page, and obituaries. It’s now just obituaries.