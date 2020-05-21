Argus talks to the candidates. Stehly once again shows her stripes. And claws.

In an article today about the City Council Candidates, the Argus gives the candidates the opportunity to discuss why they’re better than their opponent. And once again Theresa Stehly shows why she has the reputation she does:

Why are you a better choice for voters than your opponent? My opponent is a First Premier Business Banker who has raised over $85,000 for this City council race, a position that pays approximately $19,000 a year. Big business already has a strong presence on the council. I bring a common sense voice for the average citizen. I have a proven track record of standing firm on these citizen concerns: More funding for roads, including pothole relief; transparency in government; accountability in spending; reinforcing of public safety, including police; adequate funding for snow-gates and snow removal; affordable living by keeping fees and taxes low; Advocating for citizen’s rights and needs.

versus Alex Jensen’s response.

Why are you a better choice for voters than your opponent? I am a best person to help navigate Sioux Falls through the budget shortfalls that are happening due to COVID-19. Every day I focus on helping small businesses in Sioux Falls navigate these difficult decisions, and it is through transparency and good communication that we are able to make a change for the better. This is not a time for distractions, but a time for action, working as a team and prioritizing how the Council can best utilize the taxpayers’ dollars.

Stehly’s first reaction was to go on the hard attack for…. well, for Alex Jensen finding support for his campaign bid, at the same time she’s exhibiting the very combativeness that she has been criticized for time and again.

Not sure if she genuinely believes that’s a positive personality trait, or if it’s coming down to the wire, she sees the handwriting on the wall, and is just crabby because she knows her time on the council is coming to an end.

Stehly once again shows her stripes. And claws, as she keeps up the slashing against her opponents that she’s infamous for.