As week draws to a close, are you ready for the absolute crazy of 2020? Because Democrats are bringing it as they shift harder and harder to the left.

Are you prepared for the absolute crazy heading our way in 2020? Because it’s coming, as any glimmer of hope that Democrats might pretending to appeal to mainstream voters is quickly evaporating as Democrats race to emulate the factions of their party that hate Democracy and the free-enterprise system as they embrace full-on socialism:
On Monday, in a townhall organized by CNN, Kamala Harris endorsed a Medicare-for-All plan that would “eliminate”—her word—private insurance. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, employer-provided health insurance covers “approximately 152 million nonelderly people in total.” A poll last year by America’s Health Insurance Plan (AHIP) found that 71 percent of Americans were satisfied with their employer’s plan. Most Americans have health insurance, and most Americans are pretty happy with their insurance. Too bad: Kamala Harris says it’s time to “move on.”
Harris’s rival, Elizabeth Warren, has endorsed a tax of 2 percent on assets above $50 million and 3 percent on assets above $1 billion. Now, Warren would like to raise taxes on incomes, capital gains, dividends, and corporations, too. That’s just for starters. A wealth tax of the sort she has proposed—a government claw-back of property in order to make real a subjective standard of equality—would be unique in American history. It might even be unconstitutional. But hey, why worry about that when you can indulge in some light court packing?
And…
AOC’s (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) complaint is with the “system” that “allows” Gates and Buffet—and Schultz and Bezos and George Lucas and Mark Zuckerberg and the rest—”to exist.” Presumably, then, Gates and Buffet are safe, existentially speaking. But the “system” of relatively free enterprise that allowed them to grow rich—and finance or innovate remarkable advances in technology and productivity that have benefited the world—should be altered drastically. Hence AOC’s call for a 70-percent marginal tax rate—backed by the same genius from Berkeley who designed Warren’s expropriation of wealth—to help pay for the “Green New Deal” that will give us “a 100% greenhouse gas neutral power generation system, decarbonizing industry and agriculture and more.”
And…
Finally, as the week came to a close, the Democrats went beyond their support for partial-birth abortion to defend—the very fact that I have to write the following words saddens me to no end—post-birth abortion. This practice has been known throughout history as infanticide, and it flourished widely in the ancient world before being condemned in the Judeo-Christian tradition.
Eliminating private insurance, capping achievement, 70% tax rates, and baby killing (and that’s not a euphemism). Those are the kind of issues that Democrats intend to run on in 2020. Have we dropped into an alternate universe, where the Soviet Union conquered the world in the 1950’s?
Good lord. With the Democrat Party candidates running on those kind of crazy hard left issues, I’m not sure that South Dakota Democrats can find someone that far left to run for US Senate in South Dakota next year?
(Well, maybe I can think of one, but he hasn’t fared very well to date.)
My son’s father-in-Law also thinks billionaires should not be allowed to exist. Since he lives only 30 miles from the home of the Patriots, I asked that they delay Robert Kraft’s execution until after the Super Bowl. And he suggested Robert Kraft can go into exile in South Dakota.
I am okay with that
People who have good health insurance through their employer are genrally happy with it. Did they ask the people who can’t get coverage through their employer? I don’t know where the idea of employer health coverage came from but it automatically rules out people who work for small companies that don’t offer coverage. Why do I need a good job to get good insurance? It makes no sense. It’s an extra kick in the gut because someone with a low paying job is already at a disadvantage when their medical bills, or even deductibles, arrive at their door.
Typical. Change the subject. You libs are crazy.
You should read the article first.
SD is in a major crisis when it comes to health insurance…………how many providers do we have in SD? Obama Care is not working.
People who think “Medicare for all” is a good idea invariably believe it is free.
No, it’s not. Part A is “free” if you have paid in advance every month for over ten years. If you have paid in advance for 7.5-10 years, the monthly premium is $240/month. And if you have paid in advance for less than 7.5 years, the premium is $437/month.
That’s just for Part A.
Part B costs between $135.50-$460.50/month. Most people pay the $135.50.
Then there are the variable prices for Part C. Part C can cost anywhere from nothing to over $200/month, but the average is $28/month.
Part D has an average monthly premium of $33.19.
All of these prices will probably have to go up if Medicare is expanded to people who are young enough to have babies.
When people realize they will have to pay for it, they might decide they would be better off but a lot more say “what’s the point?”
I don’t think that’s the case at all. Of course you need to pay for it.
I would much rather my taxes go to healthcare than our ridiculous defense budget but I know Americans have a hard on for flexing our military power.
Huh? Did you read the quoted text? The very first paragraph talks about health insurance. Or just jump to insults, that works too.
So, your “solution” is to eliminate all private health insurance?
Genius. . .
It’s pretty much eliminated. Corporate health care is not working which is called Obama Care.
I can’t fathom why the dems are moving hard left with an honest, kind President like Donald Trump extending olive branches across the aisle with such regularity.
I am a conservative and a small businessman. The self-employed have to some how pay for their insurance themselves. Health insurance paid for by the employer was originally a socialist idea to control the masses and drive up health care costs, and it certainly has done so. It is also a huge reason why employees constantly move from a small employer who can’t afford to pay for health ins. to a big one who can. This drives people off the farm, closes small family businesses, and dries up small towns. In the meantime, hospitals keep getting larger and keep adding on and remodeling while the private businesses can’t afford it. I’m not in favor of socialized one-payer medicine but we almost have it now. I’m in favor of the free market. Get the government and big business out of healthcare. It’s our only hope for survival. Buying health insurance should be no different and no more complicated than buy home insurance or car insurance. .
Medicare for all would work along with the free market if our politicians weren’t bought off by the pharma and medical industrial complex.
And we finally get to the root cause. Politicians don’t work for us.
No they don’t generally speaking. Hows that debt looking?
and neither do big pharma and the medical complex, they work for their own power and own pocketbook
Exactly. So I don’t understand how putting all the power in their hands will make healthcare better. They’ll just collude to raise prices on everything.
Right, like they’ve already done ! When was the last time you saw an ad that gave the cost of a medical procedure? When Sanford got his name on the healthcare giant by pumping in 10’s of millions of $$s, wouldn’t you think that would help them keep prices down ? Didn’t happen – they keep going up ! A simple office visit is now $180.00 at our local clinic.
They biggest problem of all with single payer health insurance is that if that one insurer doesn’t want to cover what you need, you have no options.
It is my understanding that Medicare is going to deny cancer screenings for anybody over 75. (I have already received one denial of coverage letter for advanced screening for breast cancer and I am not that old yet.)
One variable I have seen often is that insurance companies have different lists of drugs they are willing to cover. If you are shopping for insurance coverage you can check to see if a plan you are considering covers what you take. This is why I did not sign up for Part D, it will not cover a drug I take. There is no point in signing up for Part D in my case. When I worked for Smithfield foods their company plan didn’t cover “injectables.” This was really annoying for people needing insulin, biologicals, and immunizations.
With single payer, such arbitrary policies will leave people with no other option than to pay cash.
well, medicare is slowly being taken over by the medical industrial complex.
What about those of us who have reached an advanced age and the govt health panel decide that our lives aren’t worth the cost of the medicine keeping us alive? Will they keep us comfortable and let us die? Or as the libs think, maybe there is an unending pool of money from “somewhere” from which to fund all this “free”stuff? Most of these libs that want free everything are rich themselves and would be able to go outside the free system and get what they need, or maybe they could fund others’ free stuff. I haven’t heard any of them propose that yet!
Yeah, I’d be all for funding other peoples stuff. It’s what we do with roads, infrastructure, schools, social security, etc etc.