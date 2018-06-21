Attack on Noem’s choice for Lt. Gov choice remains a movement without a figurehead.

I’m hearing again this morning that Rep. Dan Kaiser is telling those close to him that he is refusing and refuting the crazy trying to promote him as a candidate.

The word passed on to me was flat out that “Kaiser wouldn’t be accepting any nominations.” Period.

At this point, I don’t think there’s anything left but narcissism on the part of the people trying to gin up press about it, because it sure isn’t about electing someone who is refusing it

