Attack the Women & Children first – Liberal website going after Kristi Noem’s kids

Chatting with a legislator today who had the following observation:

Dakota Free Press is way out of line commenting on Governor Noem’s children and their choice of colleges. It just seems nothing is sacred anymore and that is a major reason why good people don’t consider running for public office. We’ve lost a little more civility and it is very sad.

What this astute gentleman was noting is that Noem Derangement Syndrome seems is at an all time high over at Dakota Free Press, as former Democrat Legislative Candidate Cory Heidelberger has been on a tear lately attacking Governor Kristi Noem’s children (and the Governor herself) because two of her children have decided to attend school out of state, one for a graduate program, and another for their undergrad.

Governor Kristi Noem took her daughter to college yesterday. Kennedy Noem is graduating from nepotism to grad school, seeking her MBA at Belmont University in Nashville.

…after dropping her daughter off at grad school in Tennessee, Governor Kristi Noem proceeded to render her youngest child ineligible for political office in South Dakota by taking him to an out-of-state college in Missouri.

We already know that Cory is no stranger to crossing in appropriate lines, as evidenced by his weird thing with female political candidates, but Is Cory so desperate to lob bombs that he has to take it out on Governor Noem’s kids?

Kids are going to lead their own life, and make their own choices. While I’m sure Kristi’s kids love their home state deeply, I’m sure they have their own reasons and their own choices for the schools they’ve selected. It may have nothing to do with politics. Or they might be glad to be away from buffoons like Cory while they study.

The important point is that the school they attend is their choice, and they aren’t candidates for anything.

Yes, it’s evidence that we’ve lost a little more civility. If the Noem kids can take solace in anything, frequent blog commenter grudznick had an observation about the ease with which Heidelberger is triggered:

Tonight’s goat gotten, indeed.