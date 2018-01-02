ATTORNEY GENERAL CANDIDATE JASON RAVNSBORG ENDORSED BY A MAJORITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA’S COUNTY SHERIFFS

Jason Ravnsborg of Yankton, South Dakota, announced today that 40 of the County Sheriffs of South Dakota have endorsed him to be the next Attorney General of South Dakota.

“I am humbled and honored to have earned the endorsements of the majority of the Sheriffs of our state as I seek to become the state’s top law enforcement official,” said Ravnsborg.

“I appreciate how Jason brings a fresh look to the concerns of law enforcement in both rural and urban settings and how he listened to the differences and how, while some programs work in some areas, they do not always work in other parts of our state.” said Lyman County Sheriff Steve Manger.

As the next Attorney General of South Dakota, Ravnsborg believes that law and order starts with the badge-wearing individuals working 24/7 all over our state. Support for law enforcement has to come from both the top and the bottom as officers work tirelessly keeping communities safe, tackling everything from traffic incidents to drug crimes to victim based offenses.

Ravnsborg states, “Law Enforcement Officers deserve our admiration and respect for their many sacrifices, and as Attorney General I will work to get law enforcement the resources they need to make their jobs easier in protecting each and every one of us, every single day.”

“I have seen how tenacious Jason can be in prosecuting cases. He met with me and my Chief Deputy to discuss a recent case and fought hard to send a dangerous sex offender away to prison” said Union County Sheriff Dan Limoges.

“Jason is clearly a hard working individual, with a strong background of leadership, who I know will work tirelessly for law enforcement. I look forward to working with him when he is Attorney General” said Brookings County Sheriff Marty Stanwick.

Ravnsborg vows to continue to seek the support of all law enforcement officials in South Dakota and plans to continue his visits with state, county and city officials across the state to learn what is needed in our communities and to work at developing solutions to these challenges as they are identified.

Jason is an attorney in the law firm of Harmelink, Fox & Ravnsborg in Yankton, South Dakota; a Deputy States Attorney in Union County; a combat veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan and a Lieutenant Colonel and Battalion Commander in the United States Army Reserves. Jason aims to bring this leadership, courage and dedication to duty to the office of the Attorney General of South Dakota.

If you would like to learn more about Jason please visit www . jaso n fo r so u thdakota . com

The following Sheriffs have endorsed Jason Ravnsborg for Attorney General

David Fink, Aurora County

Doug Solem, Beadle County

Paul Williams, Bennett County

Lenny Gramkow, Bon Homme County

Marty Stanwick, Brookings County

Darrell Miller, Brule County

Lacey Perman, Campbell County

Randy Thaler, Charles Mix County

Robert McGraw, Clark County

David Solem, Deuel County

Les Mayer, Dewey County

Jon Coler, Douglas County

Todd Holtz, Edmunds County

Kurt Hall, Faulk County

Kevin Owen, Grant County

Timothy Drey, Gregory County

Fred Koester, Haakon County

Chad Schlotterbeck, Hamlin County

Doug DeBoer, Hand County

Brandon Wingert, Hanson County

Wyatt Sabo, Harding County

James Zeeb, Hutchinson County

Matt Haugen, Jackson County

Jason Weber, Jerauld County

John Weber, Jones County

Kevin Scotting, Kingsbury County

Steve Manger, Lyman County

Mark Norris, McCook County

Mike Blom, Mellette County

Lanny Klinkhammer, Miner County

Troy Wellman, Moody County

Curtis Hamburger, Potter County

Kevin Schurch, Spink County

Brad Rathbun, Stanley County

Bill Stahl, Sully County

Carl Hunger, Todd County

Dan Limoges, Union County

Josh Boll, Walworth County

Jim Vlahakis, Yankton County

Gary Cudmore, Ziebach County

