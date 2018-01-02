ATTORNEY GENERAL CANDIDATE JASON RAVNSBORG ENDORSED BY A MAJORITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA’S COUNTY SHERIFFS
Jason Ravnsborg of Yankton, South Dakota, announced today that 40 of the County Sheriffs of South Dakota have endorsed him to be the next Attorney General of South Dakota.
“I am humbled and honored to have earned the endorsements of the majority of the Sheriffs of our state as I seek to become the state’s top law enforcement official,” said Ravnsborg.
“I appreciate how Jason brings a fresh look to the concerns of law enforcement in both rural and urban settings and how he listened to the differences and how, while some programs work in some areas, they do not always work in other parts of our state.” said Lyman County Sheriff Steve Manger.
As the next Attorney General of South Dakota, Ravnsborg believes that law and order starts with the badge-wearing individuals working 24/7 all over our state. Support for law enforcement has to come from both the top and the bottom as officers work tirelessly keeping communities safe, tackling everything from traffic incidents to drug crimes to victim based offenses.
Ravnsborg states, “Law Enforcement Officers deserve our admiration and respect for their many sacrifices, and as Attorney General I will work to get law enforcement the resources they need to make their jobs easier in protecting each and every one of us, every single day.”
“I have seen how tenacious Jason can be in prosecuting cases. He met with me and my Chief Deputy to discuss a recent case and fought hard to send a dangerous sex offender away to prison” said Union County Sheriff Dan Limoges.
“Jason is clearly a hard working individual, with a strong background of leadership, who I know will work tirelessly for law enforcement. I look forward to working with him when he is Attorney General” said Brookings County Sheriff Marty Stanwick.
Ravnsborg vows to continue to seek the support of all law enforcement officials in South Dakota and plans to continue his visits with state, county and city officials across the state to learn what is needed in our communities and to work at developing solutions to these challenges as they are identified.
Jason is an attorney in the law firm of Harmelink, Fox & Ravnsborg in Yankton, South Dakota; a Deputy States Attorney in Union County; a combat veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan and a Lieutenant Colonel and Battalion Commander in the United States Army Reserves. Jason aims to bring this leadership, courage and dedication to duty to the office of the Attorney General of South Dakota.
If you would like to learn more about Jason please visit www. jasonforsouthdakota.com
-30-
The following Sheriffs have endorsed Jason Ravnsborg for Attorney General
David Fink, Aurora County
Doug Solem, Beadle County
Paul Williams, Bennett County
Lenny Gramkow, Bon Homme County
Marty Stanwick, Brookings County
Darrell Miller, Brule County
Lacey Perman, Campbell County
Randy Thaler, Charles Mix County
Robert McGraw, Clark County
David Solem, Deuel County
Les Mayer, Dewey County
Jon Coler, Douglas County
Todd Holtz, Edmunds County
Kurt Hall, Faulk County
Kevin Owen, Grant County
Timothy Drey, Gregory County
Fred Koester, Haakon County
Chad Schlotterbeck, Hamlin County
Doug DeBoer, Hand County
Brandon Wingert, Hanson County
Wyatt Sabo, Harding County
James Zeeb, Hutchinson County
Matt Haugen, Jackson County
Jason Weber, Jerauld County
John Weber, Jones County
Kevin Scotting, Kingsbury County
Steve Manger, Lyman County
Mark Norris, McCook County
Mike Blom, Mellette County
Lanny Klinkhammer, Miner County
Troy Wellman, Moody County
Curtis Hamburger, Potter County
Kevin Schurch, Spink County
Brad Rathbun, Stanley County
Bill Stahl, Sully County
Carl Hunger, Todd County
Dan Limoges, Union County
Josh Boll, Walworth County
Jim Vlahakis, Yankton County
Gary Cudmore, Ziebach County
First reaction WOW! that is just plain impressive!
Second, I am going to go make some coffee and it will be interesting to see how his anonymous detractors try and spin this, GOOD LUCK.
Third, it appears he has disproven another myth about him that law enforcement doesn’t support him, quite the contrary they do support him.
Did I say WOW!
After some recent talk on here about others getting in, I think the field should contract after this….how would you like to be the candidate that has to campaign WITHOUT the support of law enforcement?! OUCH
I think we should start a pool as to who drops out first….I have thought for a while a couple of them should….
What a way to start the new year!
McGuigan needs to show some hussle.
I disagree…McGuigan needs to drop out….remember he sent a letter out to the sheriffs apparently they signed with Ravnsborg anyway…that says a lot to me.
Nothing in this world can take the place of persistence. Talent will not: nothing is more common than unsuccessful men with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost a proverb. Education will not: the world is full of educated derelicts. Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent.
Ravnsborg’s biggest strength is his work ethic.