Attorney General, Departments of Health, Social Services and Emily’s Hope To Announce Partnership Friday in Sioux Falls

PIERRE, S.D. – A joint partnership between state government offices and a local organization to distribute naloxone kits throughout South Dakota will be announced at a news conference Friday, April 25, in Sioux Falls.

Those attending the news conference will be South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley, State Social Services Secretary Matt Althoff, State Health Secretary Melissa Magstadt, and Emily’s Hope founder Angela Kennecke.

Friday’s news conference starts at 11 a.m. in the media conference room of the Sioux Fall Law Enforcement Center at 320 W. Fourth St.

For more information, contact Tony Mangan of the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office at 605-773-6878.

-30-