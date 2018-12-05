Attorney General-Elect Jason Ravnsborg announces key team members

RAVNSBORG ANNOUNCES KEY TEAM MEMBERS
YANKTON: Since being elected Attorney General Elect Jason Ravnsborg has met with the Board of Directors of the South Dakota State’s Attorneys Association, the South Dakota Sheriff’s Association, as well as numerous law enforcement officials from across the state. Ravnsborg has been working on items for the Attorney General’s legislative packet for the 2019 session and today he is pleased to announce three key members to senior positions: Charles McGuigan as Chief Deputy, Timothy D. Bormann as Chief of Staff, and David V. Natvig as Director of DCI.
“These three gentlemen bring over 60 years of combined legal experience to the team.” said Ravnsborg. “We are all ready to get to work for South Dakota.”
Charles McGuigan, Chief Deputy: McGuigan, a 1991 graduate of the University of Montana School of Law, will remain in the position of Chief Deputy. He also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in History from the University of South Dakota. McGuigan has been with the South Dakota Attorney General’s office since 1991, serving in the Appellate Section and the Natural Resources Section, where he prosecuted and litigated environmental, natural resources and Indian law cases. He was named Chief Deputy in 2007 and has served in that capacity ever since. During his tenure at the Attorney General’s office he has also served as Legislative Director of the Attorney General’s office and as the Legal Director for the Conference of Western Attorney’s General.
“Charlie brings a wealth of institutional experience and knowledge with him to the team,” stated Ravnsborg, “and I am very pleased to have him in the office.”
Timothy D. Bormann, Chief of Staff: Bormann is a 2001 graduate of the University of South Dakota School of Law. He also has earned a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree, both in history, from the University of South Dakota as well as Associates degrees in journalism and communication from Casper College, in Casper, Wyoming. He has been practicing law in Faulkton, South Dakota since 2001 and has argued before the South Dakota Supreme Court and served as City Attorney for numerous communities in Faulk and Spink counties. Bormann was appointed to the office of Faulk County State’s Attorney in 2002. He has since been re-elected to that office 4 subsequent terms and has overseen close to 1,500 criminal prosecutions for Faulk County, both misdemeanors and felonies, including vehicular manslaughter, rape, sexual contact with a minor, robbery, burglary, child abuse, domestic violence and multiple drug violations. He also was elected to the office of mayor of the City of Faulkton for 5 straight terms. Prior to the practice of law Bormann was a broadcast journalist, working at radio stations in South Dakota and Wyoming.
“Tim is someone I trust,” said Ravnsborg, “he is someone who can handle numerous projects simultaneously with an even temperament.”
David V. Natvig, Director of the Division of Criminal Investigation: Natvig is a 2000 graduate of the University of South Dakota School of Law. Prior to law school he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from South Dakota State University, along with substantial course work towards a minor in Criminal Justice. During this time he served as a dispatcher for the Brookings Police Department. Natvig has been practicing law in his hometown of Kimball, South Dakota since 2000 while also serving as the Brule County State’s Attorney, first as a deputy, then appointed in 2002 and re-elected for the next four terms. During the past 18 years Natvig also served as the Buffalo County State’s Attorney and as a prosecutor for the Crow Creek Tribal Court. Natvig was also appointed as a Special Assistant Attorney General in 2013 He has overseen close to 4,000 criminal cases in his time as the lead prosecutor for Brule County, including murder, rape, robbery, tax fraud, child abuse, drug offenses and even cattle rustling. During the Kimball standoff and shooting in January 2015 Natvig was on the scene early, supporting his local law enforcement and assisting with communications as resources arrived on scene all while making sure that the interests of Brule County and the ultimate criminal case that would arise were protected. Natvig is a proud veteran of the United States Army, he attended Airborne School at Ft. Benning, Georgia, becoming a paratrooper and ultimately attained the rank of Captain as part of the United States Army Special Operations Command at Ft. Bragg.
“Dave is a man of unflinching character and determination.” said Ravnsborg. “He is a leader who will take charge, lead from the front, and bring a fresh perspective to the DCI.”
“I am pleased to build the foundations of my team with this mix of institutional knowledge and fresh perspectives to keep South Dakota and South Dakotans safe.” concluded Ravnsborg.
-30-
Way to think outside the beltway. For a guy with “No experience” he sure has a team with decades of experience !!
So he is bringing a couple long time prosecutors in to shed light on some the activities in Pierre? I bet there are some nervous insiders with this announcement.
Hahaha
I like it, a good mix of inside with institutional knowledge and outsiders who don’t answer to anyone but him.
A second thought is that it doesn’t look like there is any hard feelings with Charlie and Jason, good to see.
I almost missed that. That says a lot about Jason, realizing the consistency that Charlie brings with him.
It seems to me that says more about wanting to get the job done and done right and not playing politics in an important office.
It appears Mr. Ravnsborg does not subscribe to the notion that “the way it’s always been done” is the only way to do things.
I think an infusion of new blood can do nothing but good things in those offices.
I know I hate that phrase myself…that is how we have always done it….
Too bad the Governor didn’t make some choices like this, I really think people are in the mood for change and Jason is apparently the only guy who gets it. Great Job!!
I’m going to disagree. Kristi has made changes. Her staff is new but if you throw out the best people in cabinet and dedicated public servants who just want to do a good job then you are doing a disservice to SD.
Same for Ravnsborg. Charlie is the AG’s office. If he left or was fired there would be a mass exodus or discontentment from those serving in the office.
Ravnsborg made measured decisions. Good to see.
60 years ? Wow, that sounds like some folks with dare I use the word? EXPERIENCE. Hats off to the new AG for bringing a fresh look to the show.
I know a couple of the agents at DCI, they tell me it’s a feeling of Christmas with Jason’s pick as director, many years of the good ol boy network just came to a screeching halt. Great pick.
A strong start on legislation that is needed and now a strong team to go with the existing strong office already.
As a citizen and a legislator I could not be more pleased with AG Ransborg’s picks. The stability of previous experience with Charlie and the ground-level experience of Natvig and Bormann will make a great team. I have been working with SA Natvig on various drug and juvenile related issues and David truly understands the issues, first hand.
Ravnsborg – oops!
I agree with Kevin. Very strong choices. An excellent, talented team.
It sounds like he is doing it the right way in meeting with all the different organizations listed in the first paragraph. Good selections…you have experience and yet fresh blood.
That coming from someone like Kevin Jensen says a lot. All I can say is WOW I did not give Ravnsborg enough credit, but this shows he understands there is great institutional knowledge AND that fresh ideas are the only way to drive improvement. Well done.
Not only was it smart for Jason to keep Charlie but it is never a bad idea to bring in fresh blood to mix things up a bit. Between these 4 men they should be able to get quite a bit accomplished!
After reading the bio’s of the 3 picks, I am truly excited to see where our state can go! And yes, there is tons of EXPERIENCE coming along! It’s a nice and welcoming change! Great job Jason!!!
Two comments:
1) Anybody who thought Charlie would have hard feelings doesn’t know him. He is the consummate professional always focused on the good of the mission of the AG’s office.
2) I have always said (probably over 100 posts here to this point) what most intrigued me about Jason and ultimately caused me to be excited about him becoming AG is his management experience. The AG’s office is a huge law firm providing diverse legal advice to ALL of State Government to be managed with the skill of a Managing Partner, directs and oversees DCI, and houses all the consumer protection efforts.
I’m not surprised by this at all. And, I’m relieved my supposition is being proven true.
Bathwater in Pierre is being changed.
Natvig will prove a disaster.
Why would a SA have been at the shootout???
This will be the worst AG office of all time…for so many reasons.
I guess I was criticizing the new DCI director I’d be anonymous also
What shootout?
It is sad that T, who probably is Stacie, is being so negative to start. I guess old Stacie is still a sore loser and jealous of Ravnsborg.
So beyond how pathetic Stacie is.
If there are going to be so many reasons, why don’t you enlighten us all with them, T? Did you back the wrong horse in the AG race, or are you a progressive?
For one, how can a state elect its chief prosecutor without any criminal jury trial experience? Especially when his opponent had an insane amount of experience. I’m a Republican, not a Dem, but I couldn’t support someone without true prosecutorial experience, especially when the other person had more experience in his pinky than Roundsberg. This will also have a chilling effect on the AG’s office because all of the underlings have more experience/knowledge than their soon-to-be leader.
Natvig also has very little by way of tact. Same chilling effect.
I can give you 178,648 reasons you are wrong…stop whining…he beat them all into the ground…he lead at the convention in both round by over 20% and won the general by 11% .and yet you still whine.
Ravnsborg is the only one with the guts enough to take on presumptive probation and he made it the cornerstone of his campaign and is carrying through with it…where are all these prosecutor experts? they all bitched about it but did nothing but fall in line and/or did not have the courage and ambition to run.
Jason is LEADING and that is why he won. People respect leaders!
PS–we all complain on here about not wanting good old boys and wanting fresh blood and then when someone like that comes along you complain also…geez
Keep it up Jason!
I think we are all hoping Natvig’s “lack of tact” has a chilling effect on the drug dealers in South Dakota, I’m pretty sure that’s why the new AG is bringing him onboard. We need less “tact” and more tactical door kicking on drug houses in this state. Time’s almost up for the dealers, these boys are serious.
T, in case you don’t realize it, I will State the obvious, in a democracy, the voters choose the skills we think most important. We Meade achoice and disagree with you.
Someone should cut power to the turntable. There’s a broken record no one is listening to that keeps playing.
Pat wins comment of the year award–hands down!
Spot on Pat. T, weather it is really Kevin or Stacie or Mary, need to get over the election and move on. The election is over and 178,648 voted for Ravnsborg. You may not like that he got elected, but is over.
Quit your wining Stacie, Kevin, and Mary. Your candidate LOST!!!!!!!
“along with substantial course work towards a minor in Criminal Justice”
AKA: I’m lazy and didn’t get all my credits in on time.
Kevin that is not nice
Thanks for interpreting, T; you seem to be soooooo intelligent, I am going to look forward to more of your wise posts to help guide me through life.
T — I thought that was a very odd and trivial piece of information in the press release. What’s it take to get a Minor? And more importantly, who cares? He’s got a law degree and 18 years experience, why the heck are you trying to sell me on the fact he took some CJ classes and almost had enough to get a Minor. I question already the judgment of whoever thought that piece of info was relevant at all.
Just a general comment – if you are willing to criticize but not willing to have your name attached to it, do not expect your comment to be taken seriously.
All I see is a great start for Ravnsborg so far, he still needs to produce but I don’t think you could get a better start from an incoming AG.
-Seiler would have started off by suing our president and getting nothing done.
-Fitz would have been in court and neglecting the office because he didn’t know how to manage or lead it.
-Russell would have been just ineffective and accomplished nothing.
Sends the message to lawbreakers shape up or ship out. They can go to Colorado.
Isn’t that were the architect of 70 went, seward?
His donors were hired. Pay to Play.
From what I hear when people talk about being in politics and living in Pierre no one would ever pay for the chance to do either!
People take the opportunity to serve because they believe they can make a difference. I choose to believe that is the reason anyone enters public service until their actions prove otherwise.
Being AG is not just about prosecution. It is a Director/management position. Hiring the right staff and managing them well is critical. Trying a ton of cases does not automatically make you a good manager (not saying it couldn’t but is not enough reason alone) In the past there seemed to be a natural order of ascension. I for one am glad to see the change.
Hire people to work so jason can campaign 24/7. Get real. He’s not a worker. He’s trying to be a glossy shiny politician that doesn’t work for a living.
Jason can really turn the AG office into a great source of revenue for the state with Minnesota legalizing recreational Cannabis soon.
I had not heard they were going to do that…where has that been said they have divided government after all.
seriously asking–do you have a source for that comment?
The MN state senate with the Republicans holding one senate seat advantage will be the only thing stopping it in the legislature. Only one DFL state senator will vote against and if any Republicans support cave in on the Senate side it is over at least in the legislature. The majority of the DFL controlled house and Governor elect Walz are all for it.
Good thing for GOP control of the Senate!
They call it DOPE FOR A REASON!
What?