Attorney General Explanation Released for Proposed Constitutional Amendment X to Appear on November Ballot

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced today that an Attorney General Explanation for a proposed constitutional amendment has been filed with the Secretary of State.

During the 2018 legislative session the Legislature passed Senate Joint Resolution 1, a proposed constitutional amendment that will appear on the November 2018 general election ballot as Constitutional Amendment X. The explanation is entitled “An amendment to the South Dakota Constitution increasing the number of votes needed to approve a constitutional amendment.”

Under South Dakota law, the Attorney General is responsible for preparing explanations for proposed initiated measures, referred laws, and South Dakota Constitutional Amendments. Specifically, the explanations include a title, an objective, clear and simple summary of the purpose and effect of the proposed amendment and a description of the legal consequences, as well as a recitation of the effect of a “yes” and “no” vote. Attorney General Explanations are not statements either for or against the proposed amendments.

