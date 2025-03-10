Attorney General Jackley and DCI Release Cause of Death for Person Found Dead at Scene of Feb. 12 Brandon Standoff, House Fire

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) announce that an investigation has determined that Abe Joseph Boushee, 43, died of smoke inhalation and methamphetamine toxicity Feb. 12 following a standoff with law enforcement and a subsequent fire at his Brandon home.

“While the deceased had fired shots at law enforcement during the standoff, law enforcement did not return fire,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives continues to investigate the origin of the fire.”

The United States Marshals Service and the Brandon Police Department were at the home, located at 113 W. Confier Street, to arrest Boushee, 43. He was wanted on five outstanding warrants from Lincoln County, including felony drug offenses and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number. The remaining three warrants were two felony warrants for bond violations and a misdemeanor traffic warrant.

After the fire was extinguished, Boushee’s body was found in the basement of the house.

Attorney General Jackley said information on the fire’s origin will be released when the investigation is complete and in accordance with ATF policies.

