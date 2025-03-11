Attorney General Jackley and Transportation Secretary Jundt Caution Consumers About Toll Road Scam

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley and South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT) Secretary Joel Jundt caution consumers about a text message scam being reported in South Dakota where people are being ordered to pay a tax for traveling on the state’s roads.

“This scam informs the recipient they have an outstanding toll amount and to be resolved by a certain date or jeopardize their legal ability to drive and threatens future penalties,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The message also includes a link to an E-Z Pass account that poses as an overdue payment portal.”

Other states also have reported this scam, but DOT Secretary Jundt said South Dakota does not levy such taxes. “All South Dakota state-owned roads and bridges are toll-free,” he said.

The South Dakota Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division recommends these tips to consumers:

*** Do not click onto suspicious links or accept downloads.

*** Do not give into high pressured tactics to resolve “the issue.”Stop, take a moment, and review all information.

*** Don’t trust your caller ID. If you don’t know the number, DON’T answer the call. Hang up on robocalls.

*** Find the official number of the agency that supposedly called you and call to confirm the information.

*** Don’t provide money or personal information via telephone or internet to an individual or organization that you don’t know or haven’t verified.

*** Be wary of any caller who tells you not to tell anyone else about the call.

*** Talk to someone you trust before you provide money or personal information to someone who contacts you.

Consumers who believe they may have been a victim of any type of scam should contact the Attorney General’s Office’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-300-1986 or at https://consumer.sd.gov/, You may be helping someone else out by reporting what you’ve encountered.

To learn more about SDDOT programs and services, please view https://dot.sd.gov.

