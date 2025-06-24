Attorney General Jackley Announces 24 Prison Inmates Indicted on Charges in May Penitentiary Disturbance

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces 24 inmates have been indicted on charges in connection to the May 27 disturbance at the Penitentiary that left 14 inmates injured.

“The defendants orchestrated violent assaults that endangered both inmates and staff,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The Attorney General will hold accountable those engaging in violence within the prison walls.”

The 24 inmates charged in the May 27 disturbance were indicted on either felony or misdemeanor charges including Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, and Rioting. The assaults resulted in 14 inmates injured and four were transported to local hospitals. Maximum sentences for individual defendants extend up to 80 years in prison.

All defendants were indicted last week by a Minnehaha County Grand Jury. The cases were investigated by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the South Dakota Department of Corrections Office of the Inspector General. The Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the cases.

Court appearances for the defendants will be scheduled later. The defendants are presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

Inmates who have been charged are:

1. Daniel James Farmer

2. Montique Rinaldo Bickham

3. Treysean Mychael Gunnoe

4. Carlos Luis Riveramontes

5. Cruz Louis Deleon

6. Cyruss Baylee Haag

7. Elias Seth Richard

8. Bryce Jaymes Spinks

9. Trevor Joseph Cunningham

10. Ethan Bradley Phillips

11. Austin John Esser

12. Mekohl Louis Tyrel Johnson

13. Ezekiel Chavez Two Dogs

14. Luis Javier Perez-Melendez

15. Hunger High Pipe

16. Enos Evans Horned Eagle

17. Dylan Robert Brown

18. William Christopher Little

19. Garrett Austin Dumarce

20. Lyric Murray Hill

21. Jonathan Alan Denoyer

22. Adrian Vaughn Lund

23. Deaundrea Gage Janis

24. Shaun Ray Valenzuela

-30-