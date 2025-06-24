Attorney General Jackley Announces Charges in Prison Inmate Deaths

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces two individuals have been indicted on charges related to the drug overdose deaths of two South Dakota Penitentiary inmates that have occurred this year at the Penitentiary.

“We are holding individuals accountable for distributing illegal drugs,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Their action led to the tragic and preventable loss of life.”

Penitentiary inmate Manarion (Mare-nar-ion) Timothy Douglas Fuse, 21, is charged with one count of Distribution of a Controlled Substance, synthetic cannabinoids, that resulted in the death of inmate Anthony Richards on Feb. 6, 2025; and one count of Distribution of a Controlled Substance, synthetic cannabinoids. Fuse is alleged to have provided the drug to Richards who died that night. He faces a maximum of 70 years in prison.

Melibu Lynn Ross, 49, of Sioux Falls is charged with distribution of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, resulting in the death of inmate Jason Garreau, who died on May 15, 2025. She is alleged to have brought the drug into the prison when she visited Garreau on May 14. She faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

Both defendants were indicted last week by a Minnehaha County Grand Jury. The cases were investigated by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the South Dakota Department of Corrections Office of the Inspector General. The Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the cases.

The defendants are presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

Attorney General Jackley said the investigation continues into the suspected drug overdose deaths of two other inmates that occurred this year.

-30-