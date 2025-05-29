Attorney General Jackley Announces DCI Leading Investigation Into Multiple Inmate Assaults at State Penitentiary
PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating reports of multiple assaults involving inmates Tuesday at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.
“The assaults occurred in different sections of the Jameson Annex at the same time,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Evidence suggests that the assaults are gang related, and they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. There are no injuries to prison staff.”
Attorney General Jackley said the assaults were reported around 1 p.m. Tuesday. Five inmates received stab wounds. Three were transported to Sioux Falls hospitals, and the other two were treated inside the prison. Additional inmates were injured from assaults involving homemade blunt objects, and others with fists and feet. An estimated 10 inmates were injured.
DCI is working with the South Dakota Department of Corrections Office of the Inspector General on the investigation. All reports will be reviewed by the Attorney General’s Office for potential criminal prosecution.
-30-
3 thoughts on “Attorney General Jackley Announces DCI Leading Investigation Into Multiple Inmate Assaults at State Penitentiary”
Jackley is working hard to differentiate himself here, his prison will only be a half billion, and this investigation may lead to an “emergency”, and we all love an emergency to to justify bypassing the rules.
The price tag on the prison has gone up quite a bit after the Lincoln county site was killed.
Three mysterious prisoner deaths plus loads of stabbings. Maybe this is the way to reduce the prison population and the cost of the new facility?