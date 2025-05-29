Attorney General Jackley Announces DCI Leading Investigation Into Multiple Inmate Assaults at State Penitentiary

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating reports of multiple assaults involving inmates Tuesday at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.

“The assaults occurred in different sections of the Jameson Annex at the same time,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Evidence suggests that the assaults are gang related, and they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. There are no injuries to prison staff.”

Attorney General Jackley said the assaults were reported around 1 p.m. Tuesday. Five inmates received stab wounds. Three were transported to Sioux Falls hospitals, and the other two were treated inside the prison. Additional inmates were injured from assaults involving homemade blunt objects, and others with fists and feet. An estimated 10 inmates were injured.

DCI is working with the South Dakota Department of Corrections Office of the Inspector General on the investigation. All reports will be reviewed by the Attorney General’s Office for potential criminal prosecution.

