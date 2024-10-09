Attorney General Jackley Announces Indictments on Fraud Charges Related to Department of Revenue Employment

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces two Pierre women have been indicted on fraud-related charges connected to crimes committed while they were both employees of the South Dakota Department of Revenue.

“These charges are alleged violations of the public’s trust,” said Attorney General Jackley. “As Attorney General, I will continue to protect taxpayers and maintain transparency in bringing forth these violations.”

Lynne Hunsley, 63, and Danielle Degenstein, 51, were indicted Oct. 1 by a Hughes County Grand Jury. Hunsley was indicted on seven counts, five felonies and two misdemeanors, and Degenstein was indicted on one misdemeanor.

Hunsley is accused of using her position with the Division of Motor Vehicles to falsify records between Jan. 1, 2021 and June 30, 2023. The charges and maximum sentence for each are:

Count 2 Altering or Forging Certificate of Title, Class 5 Felony: five years in prison and a fine of $10,000.

Count 3 Making False Statement in Application for Certificate of Title, Class 5 Felony: five years in prison and a fine of $10,000.

Counts 4A and 4B Grand Theft by Deception, Class 6 Felony: two years in prison and a fine of $4,000.

Count 5 Offering False or Forged Instrument for Filing, Class 6 Felony: two years in prison and a fine of $4,000.

Count 6 Falsification of Public Records by Public Officer or Employee, Class 1 Misdemeanor: one year in county jail and $2,000 fine.

Count 7 Failure to Pay Excise Tax, Class 1 Misdemeanor: one year in county jail and $2,000 fine

Degenstein is accused of a Misprison of a Felony, a Class 1 Misdemeanor, where she concealed her knowledge of a felony to authorities. The charge carries a maximum sentence of one year in custody and a $2,000 fine.

The two defendants have not made their initial court appearance. They are presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

-30-