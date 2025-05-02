Attorney General Jackley Announces Pierre Woman Indicted on Charges to Defraud Medicaid Program

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a Pierre woman has been indicted on six felony counts of defrauding the South Dakota Medicaid Program of more than $588,000 in federal and state funds.

Sharon Laraye Monson, 48, is accused of stealing the money as the owner of At Home Nursing in Pierre. The charges occur from May 1, 2018 to Jan. 1, 2024.

“The defendant is accused of taking advantage of people who needed this type of service, and who relied on Medicaid to pay for it,” said Attorney General Jackley.

Monson is charged with three counts of Unlawfully Obtaining Benefits or Payments from a Medical Assistance Program, and one count each of Aggravated Grand Theft, Perjury to Obtain State Benefits, and Failure to Keep Necessary Records Upon Which Medicaid Claim is Based. She faces a combined maximum prison or county jail sentence of 42 years if found guilty of all six charges.

The defendant has not yet had an initial court appearance. She is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

