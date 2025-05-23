Attorney General Jackley Announces Specifics For ICE 287(g) Partnership

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces the state Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is entering into a partnership with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Department (ICE) to enforce federal immigration law on violent criminals and illegal drug dealers in South Dakota.

“Providing DCI agents with federal immigration enforcement authority over violent criminals and drug dealers will better protect South Dakota communities.” said Attorney General Jackley. “What I witnessed on the border reinforces my belief the additional 287(g) federal authority will strengthen DCI’s ability to take immediate action on illegal immigrants who are violent offenders or dealing drugs in our State. To be clear, I am restricting the use of this federal authority to violent criminals and drug dealers.”

Attorney General Jackley along with other State Attorneys General announced Wednesday, that as the chief law-enforcement officers of their respective states, they will seek 287(g) federal authority for their respective states and agencies. The announcement was made while they toured the southern border in Arizona.

There exist three main levels of authority under 287(g). First, in relation to jails. Second, in relation to warrants. Third, the task force and most comprehensive authority.

DCI has requested implementation in the Task Force Model which is part of the 287(g) Program. DCI intends to establish a Task Force Program headquartered in Pierre. Federal authorities would initially train DCI agents from Eastern and Western South Dakota to serve as 287(g) Task Force officers.

