Attorney General Jackley Confirms DCI Investigating Officer Involved Shootings in Sioux Falls

PIERRE.S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley confirms that the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), at the request of the Sioux Falls Police Department and South Dakota Highway Patrol, is investigating two separate, but related, officer involved shootings with the same suspect that occurred Tuesday, April 1, 2025 in Sioux Falls.

One of the Officer Involved Shootings occurred in Sioux Falls and the other in Union County.

The suspect has been identified as Samir Albaidhani, 25, (Sha-mir All-Ba-Don-ee) who is in custody.

A Sioux Falls Police Officer and the suspect were both injured. The Highway Patrol Trooper was not injured.

Attorney General Jackley said that the DCI is working with the Beresford Police Department, Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and the Union County Sheriff’s Office on the investigations. The Sioux Falls Police Department and Highway Patrol are cooperating with the investigations.

“There is no further danger to the public based upon the strong response by local and state authorities,” said Attorney General Jackley. “DCI will do separate, but concurrent, investigations for each Officer Involved Shooting, and there will be additional criminal investigations.”

In both cases, the DCI will process the crime scene, conduct a forensic examination of all collected evidence, interview officers and witnesses, and review all video cameras from the area.

After the investigation are complete, the DCI will issue shooting summaries for both cases.

-30-