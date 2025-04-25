Attorney General Jackley, Emily’s Hope, State Agencies Partner To Distribute 20,000 Naloxone Kits Throughout South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley and Emily’s Hope, along with South Dakota Departments of Social Services and Health, announce a partnership that will result in the distribution of 20,000 naloxone kits, which equals 40,000 doses, throughout South Dakota.

“In South Dakota, we find solutions. I deeply appreciate Emily’s Hope and other nonprofits willingness to step up preventative efforts to save lives from fentanyl overdoses,” said Attorney General Jackley.

Naloxone is a safe, effective opioid overdose reversal medication. It is used in emergencies to help restore normal breathing within two to three minutes in a person whose breathing has slowed, or even stopped, as a result of opioid overdose.

“Time is of the essence during opioid overdoses, and Naloxone is the fire extinguisher of the opioid crisis,” said Angela Kennecke, founder of Emily’s Hope. “This partnership will help make this medication more accessible to those who need it.”

The distribution of these kits is funded by the South Dakota Attorney General’s South Dakota Opioid Settlement and supplied by TEVA Pharmaceuticals.

“Like EpiPens and defibrillators, having naloxone readily available during an emergency can reverse an overdose from opioids, saving lives that might otherwise be lost,” said Teva’s Chief Legal Officer, David McAvoy. “This effort is a nation-leading example of what can be accomplished when government, non-profits, and industry work together toward the common goal of combating opioid overdoses.”

For more information on how to request naloxone kits from Emily’s Hope, click here: https://emilyshope.charity/our-impact/harm-reduction/