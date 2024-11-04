Attorney General Jackley Joins Call For Peaceful Transition of Power After Election

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley urges citizens to support a peaceful transition of power after Tuesday’s Presidential Election.

Attorney General Jackley is part of a bi-partisan group of 51 Attorneys General who are encouraging calm after the election. The peaceful transition of power is part the nation’s democratic system.

“This election has been divisive, and our Nation’s Attorneys General are urging that any election issues be resolved legally and in an orderly means without violence or property damage,” said Attorney General Jackley.

Other Attorneys General calling for a non-violence response are from: Alabama, Alaska, American Samoa, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virgin Islands, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

The Attorneys General statement can be found below:

“Regardless of the outcome of Tuesday’s election, we expect that Americans will respond peacefully and we condemn any acts of violence related to the results. A peaceful transfer of power is the highest testament to the rule of law, a tradition that stands at the heart of our nation’s stability. As Attorneys General, we affirm our commitment to protect our communities and uphold the democratic principles we serve.

We call upon every American to vote, participate in civil discourse and, above all, respect the integrity of the democratic process. Let us come together after this election not divided by outcomes but united in our shared commitment to the rule of law and safety of all Americans. Violence has no place in the democratic process; we will exercise our authority to enforce the law against any illegal acts that threaten it.”

