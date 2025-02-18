Attorney General Jackley Praises Senate for Passing Government Accountability Legislation

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley praises the State Senate for Tuesday’s passage of Senate Bill 62, which would establish mandatory reporting requirements related to improper governmental conduct and crime, and to provide a penalty.

“Thank you to the Senators for strengthening government accountability, protecting taxpayers and renewing trust in our State Government,” said Attorney General Marty Jackley.

The bill was approved 33-2 and now goes to the House for further action.

Tuesday’s approval means that all of the Attorney General’s legislative bills have passed the Senate and will be considered later by the House.

-30-