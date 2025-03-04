Attorney General Jackley Releases his Expense Vouchers For Open Records Request

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley, responding to an Open Records Request, has released his travel expense vouchers for the period from January 7, 2023, when he was sworn into office, through Jan. 9, 2025.

“Government transparency and protecting taypayer dollars are important to me. That is why I am releasing my vouchers to the media, and not just to the person who made the request,” said Attorney General Jackley. “I do not have a state-issued credit card, and I see no reason to ask for one.”

The Open Records request was made Jan. 9, 2025 by Steve Roberts of Washington, D.C. Attorney General Jackley released 37 vouchers submitted from the time he took office in January 2023 through the time the Open Records request was made. The expenses cover mileage, fuel, public transportation, both in-state and out-state meals and lodging.

Attorney General Jackley submitted the vouchers to the State Auditor’s Office for reimbursement which is the standard process for state employees. The Auditor’s Office approved all vouchers. Total amount of the 37 vouchers was approximately $7,242.54.

The vouchers can be found here:

-30-